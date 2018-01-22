News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Landslide pushes Colombian bus into ravine, killing at least 13

Reuters
Reuters /

BOGOTA (Reuters) - At least 13 people, including a newborn, were killed on Sunday when a landslide pushed a bus into a ravine in southwest Colombia, the disaster relief agency said.

The mountainous highway where the accident occurred winds between the cities of Pasto and Tumaco in Narino province, along the border with Ecuador.
The head of the disaster relief agency for the province told Reuters the landslide sent some 5,000 cubic meters of rock and earth down on to the highway and into the ravine.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Back To Top