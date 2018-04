ANKARA (Reuters) - A missile fired across the border from Syria hit the Turkish border town of Reyhanli on Sunday, killing a Syrian national and wounding 32 people, broadcaster NTV reported the town's mayor as saying.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag also told reporters in Istanbul Reyhanli had been hit by a missile from across the Syrian border.





