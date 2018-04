ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes hit 45 targets in northern Syria's Afrin region on Sunday, the military said, as ground forces pushed into the area in an operation targeting a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia.

In a statement, Turkey's armed forces said 32 warplanes had carried out the air strikes aimed at shelters, hideouts, and ammunition and weapons depots belonging to the Kurdish YPG militia.



