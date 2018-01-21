News

Fire at a warehouse near India's capital kills 17 people

Reuters
Reuters /

(This version of the January 20th story corrects day of the week to Saturday in paragraph 1)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Seventeen people died after a fire broke out at a warehouse in an industrial area on the outskirts of India's capital on Saturday, a fire official said.
The blaze happened in a building used to store firecrackers, an official in Delhi's fire service department said, adding that rescue operations were underway.
In December a fire swept through a rooftop restaurant in the Indian financial hub of Mumbai, killing at least 14 people, most of them women attending a birthday party.
Earlier in December, 12 people sleeping in the loft of a store in Mumbai died in a fire.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Andrew Bolton)

