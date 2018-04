ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's military forces entered Syria's Afrin province on Sunday, broadcaster Haberturk said, citing Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

The military's entrance into Afrin comes a day after Turkey launched air strikes in the region, targeting the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.





