'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Kabul Intercontinental Hotel siege ends, all gunmen killed: government

Reuters
Reuters /

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan Special Forces ended an overnight siege at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel on Sunday, killing the last surviving attacker, said Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish.

Two other gunmen, who stormed the hotel and took hostages, were killed the previous night.
Danish said at least five other people had been killed and six wounded, a lower casualty total than earlier feared, while 153 people, including 41 foreigners had been evacuated.


(Reporting by James McKenzie; Editing by Michael Perry)

