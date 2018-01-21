News

Turkey says hits 108 Kurdish militant targets in Syria airstrikes

Reuters
Reuters /

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish airstrikes struck 108 targets belonging to Kurdish militants, the army said in a statement on Saturday, hours after it launched an operation against a U.S.-based Kurdish militia in Syria's Afrin province.

The Turkish military did not say whether the targets were all in Syria's Afrin's province.
A Reuters cameraman at the border with Syria earlier reported seeing warplanes fly overheard, carrying out strikes on the Syrian side.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

