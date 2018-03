BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkish warplanes struck residential parts of Syria's Afrin on Saturday, forcing people to hole up in their homes and in shelters, a senior Kurdish official there said.

Hevi Mustafa, a top member of the civilian administration that governs Afrin, said several wounded people had arrived in the hospitals.

Turkish jets hit positions of U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Afrin on Saturday, a senior Turkish official said earlier.



(Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Alexander Smith)