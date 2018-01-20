Tennis: America's Sandgren reaches last 16 at Open

Melbourne, Jan 20, 2018 (AFP) - - American Tennys Sandgren won only his third Grand Slam match to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open on Saturday.

The 97th-ranked Sandgren got past German Maxmilian Marterer 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) in just under three hours on Show Court Two.

He will now line up against Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sandgren upset former champion Stan Wawrinka in straight sets in the third round in the biggest win of his career on Thursday.

