Huge bushfire erupts in Royal National Park south of Sydney

Fire crews are currently responding to a huge bushfire that's erupted in the Royal National Park, south of Sydney with the alert level now at emergency warning.

An aircrane and other aircraft are being sent to the fire at Sir Bertram Stevens Drive, which is causing a lot of smoke in the area.

The fire was a Watch and Act level but is said to be out of control and has since been labelled an emergency warning. Smoke can be seen billowing from the park kilometres away.

A NSW Rural Fire Services spokesman said a "significant amount" of fire fighters were on scene and it's expected to be "a long afternoon for them".

"At this stage it's not so much a threat to residential properties as it is to people who might in the park," he said.

"We have no reports of any injuries though."

The Rural Fire Service is in attendance. Traffic is being diverted away from the park and the park has been closed at Mckell Ave and Farnell Ave, NSW Police said.

"If you are in the Royal National Park, leave only if the path is clear or you are directed to move by emergency services. Beaches may offer safety," a statement from the RFS says.

