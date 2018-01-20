News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler's body found after NSW home fire (clone 39857395)
Body of two-year-old girl found inside home destroyed by fire

Trump reaching out to Democrats on spending bill: aides

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House officials on Friday said Republican President Donald Trump has been talking to Democratic senators as well as lawmakers from his own party about the urgency of passing a spending bill to avert a government shutdown at midnight.

"He's calling bipartisan members. He will continue to do that. He will lead on this issue," Marc Short, the White House Legislative affairs director, said at a briefing on the potential for the government to close operations.


(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott)

Back To Top