MUNICH (Reuters) - Storm Friederike, which swept across Germany on Thursday, toppling trees and blowing trucks off the road, likely caused insured damage of around 500 million euros ($614 million) in the country, German insurance association GDV said on Friday.

That would be less than winter storm Kyrill, which caused more than 2 billion euros worth of insured damage in 2007.





