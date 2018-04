MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Constitutional Court has refused to review a complaint from opposition leader Alexei Navalny over a ban on him running in a March presidential election citing legal problems with it, the RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Russia's central election commission last year barred Navalny from taking part in the March 18 vote because of a suspended prison sentence he says was trumped up.



(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)