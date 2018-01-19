Stopgap government funding bill clears hurdle in House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation to keep the U.S. government operating beyond midnight Friday (0500 GMT Saturday) cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives, with a vote on passage expected later on Thursday.

By a vote of 226-194, the House approved the rules for debating the bill that would fund federal agencies through Feb. 16. The measure still must be approved by the House and Senate before it can be sent to President Donald Trump for signing into law.



