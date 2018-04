ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Thursday Russia should not oppose its operation in Syria's Afrin and will coordinate with Moscow on the situation of Russian observers there.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also told broadcaster CNN Turk that Turkey will coordinate with Russia and Iran on an air operation in Afrin.





