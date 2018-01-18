News

Kazakhstan to purchase Boeing planes, build new GE locomotives

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Tuesday the country has reached agreements with several U.S. companies worth $7.5 billion, including contracts to supply passenger planes and locomotives to the Central Asian country.

"The contracts will be about purchasing additional Boeing planes ... and assembling 300 new General Electric locomotives in Kazakhstan," Nazarbayev said following a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

Nazarbayev said some of the contracts, which will be unveiled later on Tuesday, also included investments in the agricultural sector.



(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

