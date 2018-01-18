News

McConnell says lawmakers eyeing short-term spending bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Wednesday that Congress would need to approve a temporary spending bill this week to avoid a partial government shutdown, saying more time was needed to reach a broader deal on spending and immigration.

"By now it is clear that we are not yet ready to move ahead with a major agreement for long-term funding for our armed forces, nor on our immigration policy," Senator Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor. "Compromise solutions are not out of reach but for now, Congress needs to keep the government running," McConnell added.

