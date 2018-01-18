Citi sees bitcoin potentially halving in value again

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin may lose 50 percent of its value from its current level as fears over regulatory clamp-downs have spurred a rout among cryptocurrencies this week, Citi analysts said on Wednesday.

The world's biggest and best known digital currency, which fell below $10,000 on Wednesday, could fall into a range of $5,605 to $5,673 based on technical factors. This possible move "looks very likely to be very speedy," the analysts wrote in a research note.



