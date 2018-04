BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday Germany needed a stable government and that she was counting on her would-be Social Democrat coalition partners to agree at a weekend congress to give the go-ahead for full-blow coalition talks.

Merkel told a news conference in Berlin she was counting on the Social Democrats to "take a responsible decision," adding: "I will not interfere in that."



(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel)