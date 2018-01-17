Wilma! Malaysian sultan gets his own Flintstone car

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - A Malaysian sultan, known for his love of cars, was this week given his very own car right out of history, but he won't be getting blisters on his feet driving it around.

Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the ruler of the state of Johor, was given a working replica of the car from the 1960s cartoon The Flintstones by a fellow royal from Pahang state, according to a post on the Johor sultan's official Facebook page on Monday.

But unlike the original "footmobile", which Fred Flintstone had to power with his feet, the sultan's car comes with its own engine.

The Flintstones, produced by Hanna-Barbera, and set in the Stone Age, is Sultan Ibrahim's favorite cartoon, the post said.

Malaysia has nine sultans, who reign ceremonially in their own states as well as take turns every five years to serve as Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the country's head of state.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Robert Birsel)