Nissan's Infiniti to become predominantly electric brand: CEO

Reuters
Reuters /

DETROIT (Reuters) - Japanese carmkaker Nissan Motor Co. <7201.T> plans to transform its upscale Infiniti brand into a primarily electrified vehicle offering, Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said on Tuesday.

All new Infiniti models launched in or after 2021 will be either electric or so-called "e-Power" hybrids, Saikawa told the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit.

"We are going to make Infiniti the premium and highly electrified brand," he said.



(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Sandra Maler)

