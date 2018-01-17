Woman allegedly drives 300m down Brisbane boardwalk unlicensed before blowing 0.153

An alleged drink driver in Queensland has taken a wrong turn onto a public boardwalk before leaving her vehicle parked on the popular thoroughfare.

The 40-year-old woman, from Atkinsons Dam, abandoned her vehicle at 6.50pm on Tuesday along the pedestrian and cycle only South Bank boardwalk near Kurilpa Bridge.

She allegedly told police she had been drinking at home before driving into central Brisbane.

She managed to travel around 300 metres along the boardwalk in her white Mitsubishi before being stopped by security.

"At the time, the boardwalk was busy with pedestrians and cyclists," Queensland Police said in a statement.

She was arrested and has been charged with drink driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a licence.

When police took her to hospital she allegedly recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.153 - more than three times the legal limit.

The woman's dog was also in the car.

She is due in court next month.

Don’t see this everyday. A car - tonight - on the Southbank PEDESTRIAN and CYCLE boardwalk pic.twitter.com/UX9bzJQvGg — John Taylor (@JTQld) January 16, 2018

