News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Family say strangers laughed, cruise staff did nothing while father drowned
'Strangers laughed, lifeguards did nothing' as dad drowned on cruise
Australian woman murdered in Kenyan street feared husband
Australian mum murdered in Kenya 'feared husband's anger'

Woman allegedly drives 300m down Brisbane boardwalk unlicensed before blowing 0.153

Yahoo7 /

An alleged drink driver in Queensland has taken a wrong turn onto a public boardwalk before leaving her vehicle parked on the popular thoroughfare.

0117_0500_nat_breakingBrisbaneboardwalk
0:23

Brisbane boardwalk charges
0117_0500_nat_goodsamaritan
0:33

Police hunting for thief who targeted Good Samaritan
0117_0500_nat_rusty
1:38

Rusty the wandering dog
0117_0500_nat_finance
1:31

Morning Finance Report - January 17
0117_0500_nat_stabbingCCTV
0:27

CCTV released of man wanted over Melbourne stabbing
0117_0500_nat_newsbreak
8:55

News Break - January 17
0117_0500_nat_duchess
0:30

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal duties
0117_0500_nat_colombia
0:19

Nine people killed in bridge collapse
0117_0500_nat_ISIS
1:21

AFP crackdown on ISIS fighter
0117_0500_nat_healthinsurance
0:25

Private health insurance premiums set to rise
0117_0500_nat_highway
1:35

NSW crash investigation
0117_0500_nat_crushed
0:21

Qld man crushed to death
 

The 40-year-old woman, from Atkinsons Dam, abandoned her vehicle at 6.50pm on Tuesday along the pedestrian and cycle only South Bank boardwalk near Kurilpa Bridge.

She allegedly told police she had been drinking at home before driving into central Brisbane.

The woman had allegedly been drinking before she got behind the wheel and drove down the pedestrian route. Source: Twitter/ MrCameltan

She managed to travel around 300 metres along the boardwalk in her white Mitsubishi before being stopped by security.

"At the time, the boardwalk was busy with pedestrians and cyclists," Queensland Police said in a statement.

She was arrested and has been charged with drink driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a licence.

She managed to drive 300 metres down the boardwalk before being stopped by security. Source: Sunrise

When police took her to hospital she allegedly recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.153 - more than three times the legal limit.

The woman's dog was also in the car.

She is due in court next month.



Today's top videos

Back To Top
feedback