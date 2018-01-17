News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Locals furious at Easter long weekend campers taking over entire beach
Fury at Easter long weekend campers 'taking over entire beach'

Ex-Trump adviser Bannon subpoenaed in special counsel Russia probe

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury as part of a special counsel's probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The New York Times, which cited a person with direct knowledge of the matter in its report, said it marked the first time Special Counsel Robert Mueller has used such a move against a member of Trump's inner circle.

A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment on the report.

Bannon, who recently had a public falling out with Trump over comments he made to an author of a controversial book, was meeting on Tuesday with the U.S. House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee as part of its own Russia investigation.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Back To Top