BEIJING (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in December fell 9.2 percent year-on-year to 73.94 billion yuan ($11.49 billion), the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

For 2017, FDI rose 7.9 percent to 877.56 billion yuan.

China faces relatively large external pressures to attract foreign investment in 2018, the ministry said in a statement on its website.







(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)