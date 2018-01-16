News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother suffers horrific injuries in alleged road rage attack
Woman suffers horrific injuries after minor bingle leads to 'road rage attack'

China's Xi tells Trump hard-earned easing of tensions on Korean peninsula must continue

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call on Tuesday that the hard-earned easing of tensions on the Korean peninsula must continue, Chinese state media reported.

Unity on the issue was extremely important, Xi said, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
Senior officials from 20 nations will gather in Vancouver on Tuesday for a summit on curbing North Korea's nuclear ambitions, in a bid to increase diplomatic and financial pressure on Pyongyang to scrap its missile and nuclear programs.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Paul Tait)

Back To Top