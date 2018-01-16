News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how an app saved his life
Fisherman stranded at sea reveals how a phone app saved his life

Ghana police questioning three men after explosives found

Reuters
Reuters /

ACCRA (Reuters) - Police in Ghana have seized suspected explosives of various kinds in Accra, the capital, and are holding three men connected to the substances, the regional police command said in a statement on Monday.

It did not give details of the arrest, but police sources told Reuters that at least seven grenades were retrieved following a tip-off.
"Police is investigating the matter in coordination with the relevant agencies and therefore assures the public to remain calm," said the statement issued by Assistant Commissioner David Eklu.
It asked that anybody with related information should contact police emergency lines.
Although relatively peaceful, the West African country has witnessed sporadic ethnic and political violence.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Back To Top