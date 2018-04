CARACAS (Reuters) - Five members of a "terrorist cell" linked to rogue Venezuelan helicopter pilot Oscar Perez were arrested following a shootout with security forces, an anchor for Venezuelan state television said on Monday.

Two police officers were killed along with an unspecified number of people linked to Perez's group, the anchor said. It was not clear what happened to Perez.



(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)