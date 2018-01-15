Britain's May wants Brexit deal that works for whole of UK - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has been clear that she wants to negotiate an exit from the European Union works for the whole of the United Kingdom, her spokesman said on Monday after the Scottish government set out its impact assessment for Brexit.

"The prime minister has made clear her commitment to getting a good deal which serves the interests of all parts of the United Kingdom and that we are confident of doing so," the spokesman told reporters.

He added that the government acknowledged the "vital importance" of protecting the UK economy "which is worth around 48 billion pounds ($66 billion) to Scotland and that is four times as much as that of the EU".



