Stephens out in shock Australian Open loss

Reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens has offered no excuses for her stunning first-round exit at the Australian Open.

The 13th-seeded American, now winless in eight attempts since her surprise maiden grand slam triumph last September, went down in flames on Monday, falling to world No.34 Zhang Shuai 2-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 on Monday.

The 24-year-old was the first big-name casualty bundled out at Melbourne Park in a see-sawing match to open proceedings at Margaret Court Arena on day one.

"Nothing's going wrong," the 24-year-old, who withdrew from the Brisbane International before losing in the opening round in Sydney, told reporters when asked about her interrupted preparation.

"(It's) just the first two tournaments of the year and it happens. I'm sure it's happened to other players as well."

"(I'm) not going to get too down. Just going to stay positive and keep working to get back in the best shape and best place possible to do well for my next tournaments."

The unseeded, giant-killing Zhang added Stephens to a long list of Melbourne Park scalps after defeating Simona Halep, Alize Cornet and Madison Keys on her way to the quarter-finals in 2016.

"This court (is) really special for me," Zhang said after leveling her head-to-head ledger with Stephens at 2-2.

"When I come back here for warm-up ... I'm feeling so exciting. So I think I'm ready today."

In the early stages, Stephens showed no signs of her sluggish year-end form, posting 14 winners to race through the first set in 38 minutes.

At 4-all in the second, the young American seemingly struck the killer blow to break Zhang's serve for a sixth time.

But China's second-ranked female player rallied from 4-5 down to force a second-set tiebreaker, and later a deciding final set.

After breaking in the first game, Zhang never looked back, breaking Stephens' serve again before holding her nerve to close out the win over the 2013 Australian Open semi-finalist.

The 28-year-old was well aware she had pulled off another major upset.

"I play against a top player," she said.

"Sloane she plays so well, and she win the US Open, everyone knows she's good player, I like her so much."

Taking over Stephens' seed-sheltered draw, Zhang will start favourite against Czech qualifier Denisa Allertova in the second round after the 24-year-old made short work of France's Pauline Parmentier with a comfortable 6-3 6-0 win in less than an hour.