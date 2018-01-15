Australia's Macquarie Dictionary reveals its 'word of the year' - but do you know what it means?

In a day and age where memes dominate the internet, it seems only fitting that the word best used to represent 2017 originated from one.

The committee from Australia's Macquarie Dictionary selected Milkshake Duck as their word of the year.

The term was first used to describe a "person or thing that initially inspires delight on social media but is soon revealed to have a distasteful or repugnant past", however its growing popularity has seen it universalised into everyday scenarios.

Australian cartoonist Ben Ward coined the phrase in a hilarious meme shared via his popular Twitter account.

The whole internet loves Milkshake Duck, a lovely duck that drinks milkshakes! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you the duck is racist — pixelated boat (@pixelatedboat) June 12, 2016

The Macquarie Dictionary judging committee said Milkshake Duck is the word you never knew you needed.

“Even if you don’t know the word, you know the phenomenon,” the committee said in a statement.

“Milkshake duck stood out as being a much-needed term to describe something we are seeing more and more of, not just on the internet but now across all types of media. It plays to the simultaneous desire to bring someone down and the hope that they won’t be brought down.

“In many ways, it captures what 2017 has been about. There is a hint of tall poppy syndrome in there, which we always thought was a uniquely Australian trait, but has been amplified through the internet and become universalised.”

Ward took to Twitter once more to share his reaction at the accolades bestowed upon his racist milkshake drinking duck.

Despite the phrases rise to fame, many social media users were this morning still trying to determine “what the hell is a Milkshake Duck?”

What the hell is milkshake duck?!!! Please don't answer, I actually don't want to know. — Dr Jamie Chapman (@Chapman_Histo) January 14, 2018

What’s the date? Milkshake duck sounds like an April fools’ joke to me — DeeBaker🌈 (@wingfield) January 14, 2018

Just tried to explain milkshake duck to my wife. Crashed and burned. — The Hand Of Fear (@TheHandOfFear) January 14, 2018

Milkshake Duck's victory comes after the official Collins Dictionary declared "fake news", frequently used by US President Donald Trump, as their 2017 word of the year.

Collins said use of the term is up 365 percent since last year.