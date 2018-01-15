The alarming truth behind the number of Australians 'chucking a sickie'

You may have already known it but a survey has now confirmed it - Australians love chucking sickies.

Results from software company TSheets showed that seeing family and friends, taking a long weekend, or just nursing a mean hangover were among the most popular reasons why Australians take the day off work.

Off the 500 workers, only 52 per cent said they were genuinely ill when they used a day’s sick leave.

Job interviews, heading to the beach or going to a sporting event were also among reasons cited for not rocking up to work.

The survey showed another developing trend with more and more Australian workers choosing to stockpile their annual leave for a larger holiday.

“Another interesting item to note is that 30 per cent of Aussies chose not to use all their annual leave in 2016 so they could save it for 2017,” TSheets analyst Sandy Vo said.

“Culturally, it seems so much more acceptable in Australia for employees to take long holidays off, whereas it’s a little more frowned upon in the US.”

While the survey pointed to a large number of respondents admitting to unscheduled personal leave, one of Australia's chief unionists pointed out two out of five workers do not have access to any paid leave.

ACTU president Ged Kearney raised her concerns over the increasing casualisation of the workforce, with more than 40 per cent of workers not having access to sick or annual leave.

“No secure job at all and no ability to have paid time off with their families,” Ms Kearney told News Corp.

“We have to change the rules so all workers can have secure jobs with paid leave.”