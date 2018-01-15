News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery
Premature baby born weighing just 2kg makes incredible recovery

The alarming truth behind the number of Australians 'chucking a sickie'

Yahoo7 News /

You may have already known it but a survey has now confirmed it - Australians love chucking sickies.

web_sailors_1107
0:27

Sailors visit sick Brisbane kids
0802_1800_nsw_hero
1:30

Boy’s quick thinking saved dad’s life

Ukraine's Yanukovich takes sick leave in midst of political crisis
1221_1800_nsw_bear
1:41

Christmas comes early for sick children
2006_1800_qld_navy
2:56

US navy gives sick kids a special day
101815_wa_telethon
2:36

Telethon closes in on a tremendous milestone
Clinton faces disruptive Sanders supporters in New York
0:16

Clinton faces disruptive Sanders supporters in New York
0804_1800_wa_fine
1:40

Perth mum cops $1000 fine parking at children’s hospital
0708_1600_nat_jonny
2:08

Jonny Depp surprises children in Brisbane hospital
1103_1800_nsw_westmead
1:15

Special lady marking 20 years at Westmead Children's Hospital
1210_1800_nsw_kids
1:29

The special way to help sick kids this Christmas
Girl Jumps From Balcony to Escape Fire
0:30

Girl Jumps From Balcony to Escape Fire
 

Results from software company TSheets showed that seeing family and friends, taking a long weekend, or just nursing a mean hangover were among the most popular reasons why Australians take the day off work.

Off the 500 workers, only 52 per cent said they were genuinely ill when they used a day’s sick leave.

Job interviews, heading to the beach or going to a sporting event were also among reasons cited for not rocking up to work.

Only 52 per cent of survey participants said they were genuinely ill when they went didn't rock up to work. Source: Getty

The survey showed another developing trend with more and more Australian workers choosing to stockpile their annual leave for a larger holiday.

“Another interesting item to note is that 30 per cent of Aussies chose not to use all their annual leave in 2016 so they could save it for 2017,” TSheets analyst Sandy Vo said.

“Culturally, it seems so much more acceptable in Australia for employees to take long holidays off, whereas it’s a little more frowned upon in the US.”

Australians have been channelling their inner Ferris Bueller, faking their sick days. Source: Twitter

While the survey pointed to a large number of respondents admitting to unscheduled personal leave, one of Australia's chief unionists pointed out two out of five workers do not have access to any paid leave.

ACTU president Ged Kearney raised her concerns over the increasing casualisation of the workforce, with more than 40 per cent of workers not having access to sick or annual leave.

“No secure job at all and no ability to have paid time off with their families,” Ms Kearney told News Corp.

“We have to change the rules so all workers can have secure jobs with paid leave.”

Back To Top