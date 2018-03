TUNIS (Reuters) - Police fired tear gas on Sunday to disperse dozens of young protesters in Tunis's Ettadamen district in renewed protests over a tax hike after a relative lull in the past two days.

A Reuters witness saw youths of around 20 throwing stones at police cars and setting fire to tires before security forces drove them back with tear gas.



