Scottish leader says will look at independence vote by end of year

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday she would be able to make a judgment on whether to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence by the end of this year after a shape of a deal between Britain and the European Union becomes clear.

"By roundabout the autumn of this year we should have some clarity about that future relationship," Sturgeon told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. "That's when I will be able to look at that and make a judgment on what I think the next appropriate steps are for Scotland."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Louise Heavens)

