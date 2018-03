TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia will increase aid for poor families and needy people by 170 million dinars ($70.3 million), a minister said on Saturday after protests over austerity measures.

"This will concern about 250,000 families," Mohamed Trabelsi, minister of social affairs, told reporters.





