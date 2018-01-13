News

Mueller to request May 14 trial date for Manafort and associate: court filing

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel in the Russia probe Robert Mueller will request a trial date of May 14 for Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort and Manafort's associate Richard Gates, Mueller said in a court filing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Friday.

Manafort is charged with conspiring to launder money and failing to register as a foreign agent working on behalf of the government of Ukraine's former pro-Russia President Viktor Yanukovych.

(Reporting by Blake Brittain; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

