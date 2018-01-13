U.S. military says in 'continuous communication' with Pakistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military's Central Command said on Friday it was in "continuous communication" with Pakistan's military, after Pakistan's army said its top general "felt betrayed" at U.S. criticism it was not doing enough to fight terrorism.

U.S. Central Command spokesman Air Force Colonel John Thomas noted recurring conversations between U.S. General Joseph Votel, the commander of Central Command, and General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's army chief.

"We value mutual understanding of interests and concerns that we need to consider and might lead to a positive path forward," Thomas said.

The Pentagon declined comment on reports about a decision by Pakistan to cut-off intelligence sharing.



(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Marguerita Choy)