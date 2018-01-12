Factbox: Strains on the U.S.-UK 'special relationship'

LONDON (Reuters) - Donald Trump has canceled a trip to Britain next month in another sign of strained relations with one of the closest U.S. allies since he became president.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was the first foreign leader to visit Trump after his inauguration last January and was filmed emerging from the White House holding hands, but a series of disagreement have since occurred.



February 2017 - May says Trump's order temporarily banning people from a number of Muslim-majority countries is "wrong" and "divisive".



March 2017 - May's spokesman dismisses as "ridiculous" charges that Britain's GCHQ spy agency helped tap Trump's phones during the 2016 presidential election campaign. The spokesman says the White House promised not to repeat the allegation.



May 2017 - British police halt intelligence-sharing with the United States after the name of the suicide bomber who attacked a pop concert in Manchester was leaked to U.S. media. Trump calls the leaks "deeply troubling".



June 2017 - Trump criticizes London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Muslim, on Twitter following a deadly attack by three Islamists on the British capital. He accused Khan of making a "pathetic excuse" after the mayor urged Londoners not to be alarmed by extra police on the streets. May says Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party, is doing a good job.



August 2017 - After a rally by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia in which a neo-Nazi drove a car into a crowd, killing a woman, May rebukes Trump for saying counter-protesters were also to blame for the violence.

"There's no equivalence, I see no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them and I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far-right views wherever we hear them," she says.



September 2017 - Following the attempted bombing of a train in London, May says it is unhelpful for anyone to speculate about the attack after Trump tweets that London police had had the suspects in their sights.



November 2017 - Trump shares anti-Muslim videos on Twitter posted by the deputy leader of a British far-right group, something May's spokesman said he was wrong to do. Trump responded "Theresa @theresamay, don't focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom".



December 2017 - May's spokesman says Britain disagrees with Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. "We believe it is unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region," the spokesman said.



(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)