MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it is known which "provocateur" was behind a drone attack which targeted Russian military bases in Syria earlier this month.

Putin added that he spoke to Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey had nothing to do with the attack, which the defense ministry has said took place overnight on Jan. 6. [nR4N1OQ014]



