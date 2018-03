MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it had never entered the heads of Russian officials to meddle in any foreign elections, including the vote scheduled in Italy in March.

Speaking to a gathering of Russian media executives, Putin said allegations of Russian interference in the Italian vote were being fabricated in order to sabotage Russian-Italian economic ties.



