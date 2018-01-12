News

BAWAG online banking back in service after technical glitch

Reuters
Reuters /

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian lender BAWAG said its online banking services and its website were back to normal after temporarily shutting down on Thursday due to technical problems, but added that a cyber attack could be ruled out.

The systems were rebooted early in the afternoon after BAWAG's internet provider A1 Group, a Telekom Austria unit, said a battery damage at its own power supply system had led to a temporary disruption of the IT system.
"Power supply and operations at the data center are back in a reliable state," A1 said in the statement.
A BAWAG spokeswoman confirmed all systems were back to normal, adding it was too early to assess the damage.


(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla and Susan Fenton)

