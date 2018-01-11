News

Britain will not hold a second EU referendum: May's spokesman

Reuters
Reuters /

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a second referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, her spokesman said on Thursday in response to growing calls for a new vote on Brexit.

Earlier, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said he was warming to the idea of holding a second referendum, arguing that another vote would see "Leave" win again and end the debate. Many pro-EU supporters also support another vote, saying Britons were not given all the information in the first referendum and that public opinion was changing.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

