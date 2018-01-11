News

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes western Iran: TV

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s western province of Kermanshah was hit by a strong earthquake on Thursday, state TV reported.

TV said rescue teams had been dispatched to the Kermanshah province that borders Iraq.
"The quake jolted the city of Sumar that is located between Ilam and Kermanshah provinces. So far, no fatalities or injuries have been reported," a local official told TV.
Last year, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit villages and towns in Kermanshah province, killing 620 people and injuring thousands of others.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, edting by Larry King)

