Russia welcomes agreements reached in North and South Korea talks

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia welcomes the agreements reached in talks between North Korea and South Korea, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We hope that their implementation will serve to de-escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula and foster stability in this region," the ministry said.

The talks were held on Tuesday on the South Korean side of the demilitarized zone, after a prolonged period of tension on the Korean peninsula over the North's missile and nuclear programs.



(Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Christian Lowe)