'High risk of re-offending': Drunk driver who hit 10 year old cyclist refused bail

A Perth man convicted 16 times for driving offences and who once hit and killed a 10-year-old girl has been refused bail after again being caught behind the wheel without a licence.

Mitchell William Donald Walsh, 33, swore angrily when informed he would not be released on Wednesday, prompting Magistrate Richard Huston to reprimand and threaten to charge him with contempt.

In bizarre scenes at Perth Magistrates Court, a friend of the accused man marched out while swearing at the media before Mr Huston demanded security officers bring him back and warned him he too would be charged with contempt if he did so again.

Walsh called the media "d***heads" and blamed them for his legal problems while his friend verbally abused the media as he stormed out.

Walsh, who has one of WA's worst driving records, was arrested on Tuesday morning when police say he was caught riding a stolen motorbike.

The incident comes just 12 days since his licence was disqualified for three months by another magistrate, Joe Randazzo, for drug driving after he was caught with meth and cannabis in his system on November 1.

Police Minister Michelle Roberts said on December 29 she would investigate changing the law to ban someone such as Walsh from driving for life.

Mr Randazzo had previously jailed Walsh in 2014 for eight months - he was released after four - when he was convicted for a seventh time for driving without a licence.

He was found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death after he hit Jess Meehan in 2003 as she cycled across a Perth intersection.

However he was found guilty of having a blood alcohol level of more three times the limit when he struck her.

Walsh has been convicted of drink driving seven times and driving while disqualified eight times.

He is now facing numerous new charges, including a separate count of reckless driving when allegedly caught at 107km/h in a 60km/h zone in December, stealing a vehicle, attempting to pervert the course of justice, misleading a public officer and making a false statement in a statutory declaration.

Mr Huston said given Walsh's history he could think of no way in which he could release him on bail and be satisfied he was not a risk of offending,

He also warned him that if he was found guilty of the offences he was currently charged with there was a strong likelihood of him being jailed.

He was remanded in custody until January 31.