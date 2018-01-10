Airbus names new CEO and chairman for Airbus China unit

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus <AIR.PA> on Wednesday named new top executives for its Chinese division, which has been a key focus during French President Emmanuel Macron's trip to China, with Airbus hoping to finalize a major Chinese contract soon.

Airbus named George Xu as chief executive officer for Airbus China, and added that Eric Chen - previously president of Airbus Commercial Aircraft China - would succeed Laurence Barron as chairman of Airbus China.

Earlier on Wednesday, Macron said a contract with China for 184 Airbus A320 narrow-body jets would be finalised soon, and that his country also had ambitions to sell A350 and A380 planes to China in the coming weeks or months.

