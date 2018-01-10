News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Girl, 12, dies from bacterial infection after doctors 'misdiagnosed her with flu'

Yahoo7 News /

The grieving family of a 12-year-old girl who died from a bacterial infection are searching for answers after saying doctors misdiagnosed her with the flu.

"I remember she came home from school and she was throwing up and I thought oh she's probably got food poisoning she’s going to be ok,” her sister Mariah Alcaraz told abc30.

She was taken to the doctor and told she had the flu.

But after a few days, her condition began to deteriorate and her mother rushed her to an urgent care clinic where a doctor noticed her oxygen levels were low.

Alysaa Alcaraz went into cardiac arrest and died after she contracted a strep blood infection. Source: Facebook / Keila Lino

She was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Centre but within hours her organs began to shut down.

By Sunday afternoon, the child had passed away.

It wasn’t until her heartbroken family read her death certificate that they learned a strep blood infection had caused her to go into cardiac arrest and septic shock.

A GoFundMe page which described Alyssa as an “outgoing and beautiful soul” has already raised more than $10,000 to help her mother and siblings.

“This has been a complete heart-wrenching shock for everyone to grasp,” the page reads.

“No amount of money can ever bring her back, but our hope is to help with funeral costs and anything else her family needs at this time.”

