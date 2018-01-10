News

Judges order overhaul of unconstitutional congressional districts in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - A three-judge federal panel ordered congressional districts in North Carolina to be redrawn ahead of the 2018 elections, ruling on Tuesday that the current Republican-drawn map was unconstitutionally partisan.

The judges said the state legislator responsible for the 2016 map said he drew it to give Republican candidates an advantage. "But that is not a choice the Constitution allows legislative map drawers to make," the court said.



(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Tom Brown)

