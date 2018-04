WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Representative Martha McSally on Friday will launch a bid for the U.S. Senate seat from Arizona being vacated by Jeff Flake, CNN reported, joining a field that includes former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

McSally is scheduled to hold events in Tucson, Phoenix and Prescott, Arizona, on Friday, and two Republicans familiar with her plans said she will announce her Senate bid then, CNN said.





