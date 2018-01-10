Republicans, Democrats to meet on Wednesday on immigration reform

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican and Democratic lawmakers will meet as early as Wednesday and continue to hold meetings in coming days to quickly reach a deal on immigration reforms, party leaders from both chambers of Congress told reporters on Tuesday after they attended bipartisan talks with President Donald Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte said he and other Republican lawmakers would introduce on Wednesday a bill to address immigration issues that would serve as the basis for the negotiations.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the second-most powerful Republican in the House of Representatives, said lawmakers will cover four topics as they move forward in crafting a deal: the immigration program known as DACA and "dreamers," border security, chain migration and the visa lottery.





(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Blake Brittain; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)