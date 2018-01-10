News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home, Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

Scalise to undergo surgery in post-shooting treatment

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steve Scalise said he would undergo surgery on Wednesday as part of continuing treatment of wounds sustained in a June shooting.

Scalise, the No. 3 Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Tuesday that the surgery had been planned for a month. "I look forward to returning to the Capitol as soon as I can within the coming weeks," he told reporters.

The Louisiana congressman was injured when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced in a Washington suburb for a charity baseball game.

Scalise was shot in the hip and had previous surgeries to repair internal organs and broken bones.



(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tom Brown)

Back To Top